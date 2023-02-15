Home Business Colombo Industrie Tessili bets on Paris: it will dress the faces of the short film by Garush
Colombo Industrie Tessili bets on Paris: it will dress the faces of the short film by Garush

Colombo Industrie Tessili bets on Paris: it will dress the faces of the short film by Garush

Colombo Industrie Tessili enters the French cinema market with a short film by the artist Garush Melkonyan: the details

Colombo Textile Industrieshistoric Como textile company founded in 1962, never ceases to amaze and this time chooses to focus on cinemabecoming the protagonist beyond the Alps with a particularly innovative project: the collaboration on the short film “Cries from Earth” signed by Garush Melkonyan and made possible by the program promoted by the French Ministry of Culture.

Appreciated Armenian visual artist active on the Parisian scene, Garush Melkonyan has created an original reflection on the contemporary world and its contradictions. The short film opens in 1977 when NASA sent “an archive” into space, human existence containing images, sounds, languages ​​and music from Earth. After decades of cosmic wandering, this message in a bottle; thrown into the intergalactic ocean is intercepted by an extraterrestrial intelligence. Be curious about what the Images have to offer and curious to find out more about their authors, two aliens sail towards the Terrato know mankind.

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 14 at 11.04.19 (1)

“It was a very complex project but one I am very satisfied with. I certainly have to thank the partners with whom I have collaborated, first of all Colombo Textile Industries who made the fabrics for the costumes designed by Fanny Devaux”, commented the author of the work Garush Melkonyan.

