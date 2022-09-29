A color with an important element of innovation, a true color of the earth. Gravatar, the key color for the Emea region, contains a reference to the natural tones of the earth. The shade of bright yellow comes from an intense light ivory.

Action in unison for the energy of the Universe

Ran Ran, in Chinese, describes a relaxed look, cut off from discussion. He indicates nothing but a new way of looking at the world around us in continuous transition. Interpreting a trendy color on the Chinese market, the new color stems from a bright primary color, a rich but modest yellow.

It is neither hot nor stiff, neither loud nor soft. Refined touches of white soften the brightness, enhancing the contrast compared to the base tone. It fits perfectly into a sports or futuristic car.

Neither rules nor clues, Ran Ran evokes the ability to act in unison with the flow and energy of the universe.

Joyful colors for Asia Pacific

The colors of Asia Pacific seem to bring comfort, joy, flavors and solutions that reflect the human individuality that makes its way and acquires value. Thanks to their stories, they suggest how to live with grace and intensity. They let us imagine a positive future linked to reality. They draw our story allowing us to get closer to our colorful and whimsical identity, away from the pressures imposed by society.