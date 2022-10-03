Home Business Color Life expanded 49 new property projects with a contract area of ​​about 5.9 million square meters in August
As of August 31, 2022, the Group’s projects under management covered more than 120 cities in 20 provinces, 3 autonomous regions and 4 municipalities directly under the Central Government, managed 1,275 projects, and provided property management services to approximately 1.2 million households.

Viewpoint News:On October 3, Colour Life updated its quarterly information. As of August 31, 2022, the Group’s projects under management covered more than 120 cities in 20 provinces, 3 autonomous regions and 4 municipalities directly under the Central Government, with 1,275 projects under management, reaching about 120 Ten thousand households provide property management services. Among them, there were 49 newly expanded property projects this year, with a contracted area of ​​approximately 5.9 million square meters.

Color Life said that the group’s 2021 audit work and 2022 interim results preparations are still in progress, and the company will release the 2021 audited annual results and 2022 interim results as soon as practicable.

At the request of the company, the company’s shares have been suspended from trading on the Stock Exchange since 9:00 a.m. on April 1, 2022. Trading in the company’s shares will remain suspended until further notice.

