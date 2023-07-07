Color Life Resumes Trading After More Than 15 Months, Paying Off all Interest-bearing Liabilities

Color Life Resumes Trading After 15-Month Suspension with 14.52% Decline in Stock Price

July 6th – Color Life, known as the “No. 1 property stock” in the industry, resumed trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a suspension that lasted more than 15 months. However, despite initially experiencing a nearly 30% increase during intraday trading, the stock closed with a 14.52% decline.

The resumption of trading came after Color Life disclosed its belated 2021 annual report, 2022 interim report, and 2022 annual report on the evening of July 5th. The failure to disclose financial reports as scheduled had led to the suspension of trading since April 1, 2022.

Song Hongwei, research director of Tongce Research Institute, stated that Color Life had been preparing for the resumption by making adjustments to its board of directors and disclosing the three financial reports. He also noted that the company’s financial quality has been improving, and the business is expected to recover in the future.

Color Life, as the first property management company to enter the capital market, has historically relied on third-party expansion and mergers and acquisitions to increase its management scale. By the end of 2020, Color Life’s contracted management gross floor area exceeded 563 million square meters, with 2,841 communities.

However, in October 2021, Color Life encountered difficulties when its notes and those of its controlling shareholder Fantasia became overdue. This led to the suspension of publishing financial reports and the implementation of self-help measures.

According to the recently disclosed financial report, Color Life has been working towards reducing its debt and optimizing its balance sheet. In 2021, the company reduced interest-bearing liabilities by 92.7% from 2.53 billion yuan to 185 million yuan. By the end of 2022, Color Life is expected to have paid off all interest-bearing liabilities.

The company’s asset-liability ratio has also been declining, reaching about 23.2% at the end of 2021, compared to about 55.8% at the end of 2020. It is projected to be around 23.8% at the end of 2022, similar to the previous year.

To reduce its debt ratio, Color Life has sold some property projects. As of December 31, 2022, the total construction area under its contract management decreased to 400 million square meters, with 2,107 communities. Among them, the total construction area generating revenue for the company’s contract management was 209 million square meters.

The decrease in managed area led to a decline in revenue. Color Life’s total revenue in 2021 and 2022 is projected to be 3.123 billion yuan and 1.311 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 13.2% and 58.0%, respectively. Additionally, net profit is expected to be 18.816 million yuan and 48.518 million yuan, significantly lower than the 542 million yuan in 2020.

Chen Xiao, a senior analyst at the Zhuge Data Research Center, stated that Color Life’s repayment of interest-bearing debts indicates an improved financial situation and a potentially smoother future. However, the decline in stock prices and the decrease in scale and profit will put Color Life under pressure, presenting uncertainties for its future development.

Song Hongwei believes that as Color Life increases its revenue-generating area, its future revenue has room for further growth.

The successful resumption of trading by Color Life may provide some confidence to the industry, as other property companies such as Evergrande Property Management, Aoyuan Health, and Xinyuan Service are still under suspension. Publishing annual reports promptly is key to the resumption of trading, and property companies with scale advantages, brand advantages, and stable profits have a better chance of resuming trading successfully.

Source: Securities Daily

Author: Wang Lixin

Original Title: Color Life Returns from Trading Suspension for Over 15 Months to Pay Off All Interest-bearing Liabilities

