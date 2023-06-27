Home » Colosseum scarred by the “barbarians” of the 21st century: politics strikes a blow
Colosseum scarred by the “barbarians” of the 21st century: politics strikes a blow

by admin
Colosseum scarred by the "barbarians" of the 21st century: politics strikes a blow

Rome, a tourist defaces a wall of the Colosseum with the keys

Scar at the Colosseum and the effect overtourism: the barbarian invasions of the 21st century

For the tens of millions of tourists passing through the capital, theFlavian Amphitheater is, together with the Basilica of Saint Peterthe symbol of Roma. Nicknamed since Middle Ages Colosseumdue to its gigantic dimensions, represents one of those “reward points” without which at least 7.5 million of this barbarian horde cannot go home.

In order to make a selfie in his legendary cavea, often in demented poses that mimic revived gladiators, are willing to do hours in line under a Saharan summer heat or a driving rain in winter. As is the case almost everywhere now, or at least wherever this horde arrives, about 90% of them know nothing of the place they are about to visit, and even fewer are aware of its importance. For these 21st century barbarians it is like being in a playground theme of history and art, an amusement park where to give vent to all repressed obsessions, including that of leaving a sign of one’s passage.

