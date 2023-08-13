Home » Column by Markus Somm: Sunday preachers who are silent on weekdays
Business

Column by Markus Somm: Sunday preachers who are silent on weekdays

by admin
Column by Markus Somm: Sunday preachers who are silent on weekdays

– Sunday preachers who are silent on weekdays

The critics of the CS emergency operation are wrong. If we ever need the state, it’s in an emergency like the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Markus Somm

Published: 08/12/2023, 23:30

Two become one: Credit Suisse merges with UBS.

Photo: Ennio Leanza (Keystone)

On Friday it was announced that UBS would immediately waive the billions in guarantees that the federal government had given it for the takeover of CS. That’s good news, that’s amazing news. Certainly, the collapse of Credit Suisse remains an avoidable tragedy – and it would certainly have been better if the state had intervened in the fall of 2022, perhaps then a rescue of the bank would still have been conceivable, and yet what then appears in February at five consummated before twelve, as the best option among the worst that had presented itself.

See also  US inflation soars to 6.8%, the highest since 1982. Upb: "Risks for the economy"

You may also like

Lecce, Noemi’s killer stopped in a drunk car....

Occupational safety: Danger from asbestos: »The number of...

Retired with the Fornero rules, how to value...

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Adds Support for Super...

How companies can successfully use AI tools

Meloni in the armored farmhouse in Ceglie Messapica....

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Ligurian motorways, delays in works and queues. But...

Anticipating Monetary Policy Cuts and a Positive Mid-term...

Real estate group Project bankrupt with billion-dollar plans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy