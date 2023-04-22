Combustion off: Germany has as many charging points for e-cars as 20 other EU countries combined

DPoliticians have a clear idea of ​​what the future of the car in Europe should look like. Not only that the member states of the EU decided on Tuesday to end the combustion engine after the FDP and some other member states had prevailed with their demand for exceptions for synthetic fuels. On Monday, member states and the European Parliament also agreed on new regulations for expanding charging stations for electric cars.

The driving idea behind these regulations: By 2030, car traffic in Europe should produce 55 percent less CO₂ than in 1990, the usual reference year. 30 million electric cars should then already be on the road in Europe, which according to the will of the politicians should be powered by electricity from renewable energies. By 2025 there will be one million charging stations across the continent, and by 2050 there will be three million.

Only: The reality in Europe is not keeping pace with the ambitious plans. The economies in Eastern Europe and South-Eastern Europe in particular are not prepared for the end of combustion engines and the rise of e-mobility. This is shown by an exclusive evaluation by WELT based on current figures from the European Commission’s European Observatory for Alternative Fuels.

More electric cars Cheaper than 25,000 euros

The analysis shows that the expansion of charging stations in the EU is still highly concentrated: more than 61 percent of the charging stations installed in the EU are in just three countries: Germany, France and the Netherlands. The remaining 39 percent are distributed among the 24 other EU countries.

The observatory counted a total of 479,505 charging points in the EU at the end of 2022. There are a good 116,000 of these in the densely populated Netherlands alone, which is almost a quarter of the entire population in the EU. It’s a significant value.

The figures also show that Germany has fallen behind France when it comes to expanding the charging infrastructure: a good 92,000 charging points were installed in France at the end of the year and around 84,500 charging stations in Germany. This corresponds to around 19 percent and 18 percent of the EU stock. At the end of 2021, there were even more charging points in this country than in France.

also read

The gap between the EU countries whose charging networks are particularly well developed and those in which the expansion is lagging behind is also considerable. The Netherlands has almost 2280 times as many charging points as Malta, which has the fewest with 51 units.

Another calculation is more meaningful than the comparison of a medium-sized, densely populated European country with the smallest EU country: in fact, as many charging stations are connected in the Netherlands as in 21 member states combined. Germany has about as many charging stations as 20 other Member States combined, including Belgium, Sweden, Austria and Denmark.

Source: Infographic WORLD

The density of the charging network also varies considerably within Europe: the countries in central, eastern and south-eastern Europe in particular are far behind when it comes to e-mobility expansion. For example, Romania, which is almost six times the size of the Netherlands, only accounts for 0.3 percent of all charging points in the EU.

Greece, which is half the size of Germany, only had 1,021 charging points at the end of last year, or 0.2 percent of all units installed in the EU. The pace of expansion in Greece is legendary among industry experts: when Hildegard Müller, President of the Automobile Association VDA, demands more speed in expanding the infrastructure, she is happy to point out that the city of Hamburg has almost twice as many public charging points as the whole of Greece.

Source: Infographic WORLD

Previous evaluations based on data from earlier years show how far countries in southern and south-eastern Europe are lagging behind when it comes to expanding the charging infrastructure.

For example, the European automobile association ACEA has put the number of charging points in relation to the road kilometers in the EU countries. For the investigation from last summer, the lobbyists used figures from the end of 2021.

Based on this ratio, the charging network at the end of 2021 was densest in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany. In Germany, for example, there were almost 26 charging stations for every 100 kilometers of road. Countries from Eastern and Southeastern Europe were also found at the lower end of the ranking in this evaluation. The loading density was lowest in Lithuania, followed by Cyprus, Greece, Estonia and Poland.

Source: Infographic WORLD

For its part, the European Court of Auditors has determined how many charging points financed with EU funds are in the member countries on the basis of figures from 2020. The auditors also determined the ratio of charging stations to land area. Accordingly, the charging network in Germany and the Benelux countries was densest. There were more than ten charging points over 100 square kilometers.

In Eastern and Southeastern Europe, on the other hand, the inspectors found fewer than two charging points per 100 square kilometers. Europe’s charging station desert stretches from sparsely populated Finland to the Baltic states, Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans to Greece and further on to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. In Spain and Ireland, the charging network is similarly extensive.

Around 2000 e-charging stations are added every week in the EU

The sobering calculation of the auditors at the time: In order to achieve the goal of one million charging stations by 2025, 3,000 charging stations would have to be built in the EU every week. The EU is still a long way from this speed of expansion. The car association ACEA assumes that 2000 charging points are currently being installed per week.

The car lobbyists, together with associations from the European electricity industry and representatives of wind and solar power producers, presented their own calculations this week: According to this, 14,000 charging points would have to be set up every week so that by 2030 there would be 6.8 million charging points in the EU. There is no other way to achieve the EU targets for CO₂ reduction.

Source: Infographic WORLD

However, it is unclear how the latecomers in Europe can achieve these values. The car lobbyists are demanding faster approval processes and more money.

At the time, the EU auditors also demanded that more EU funds for expansion should be directed to the poorer countries where they were really needed. The European Commission must do more to ensure that expansion funds go where they are needed most. Whether that will be enough, however, remains to be seen.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.