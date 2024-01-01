Come and find your “Zhang Huaimin” at Wailu Night Talk

The “2023 Year-End Lecture” Sets the Scene for Literary Discussion

In a scene reminiscent of Su Shi’s “Night Tour of Chengtian Temple,” participants at the “2023 Year-End Lecture” found themselves engaged in an evening talk around the firewood. The event, which featured a shared reading of Su Shi’s famous work, sparked a lively discussion among guests.

The line “What night is without moon? Where is there no bamboo and cypress? But there are few idle people like the two of us” resonated with attendees, prompting reflections on the artistic conception of the ancient text. Fu Sheng expressed that the culture conveyed in Su Shi’s writing is deeply romantic, while Kong Xiangdong likened the evening gathering to a form of time-traveling “night talk around the stove.”

Su Shi’s “A Night Tour at Chengtian Temple” describes an enchanting nighttime excursion, in which the narrator sets off to admire the moon with a friend. The vivid imagery of moonlit courtyards, reflections of cypress and bamboo, and the rarity of such moments created a sense of shared experience among the characters.

In a vernacular translation, the narrator describes the moment of spontaneous joy upon seeing the moonlight, and the decision to seek out a companion to share in the experience. The reflections of cypress and bamboo in the moonlit courtyard prompt a contemplation on the universal presence of natural beauty.

Drawing parallels between Su Shi’s night visit and the contemporary evening talk around the fire, participants noted the similarities in the shared sense of wonder and camaraderie. As the event concluded, an invitation was extended for individuals to come and engage in their own “night talk around the stove” at future gatherings.

The “2023 Year-End Lecture” provided an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in timeless literary works and foster connections through shared reflection and discussion, capturing the essence of Su Shi’s evocative writing.

Share this: Facebook

X

