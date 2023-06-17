Come on Italy, FdI has a queue but slows down. Renzi: “I’ll break Meloni’s boxes”

Giorgia Meloni is in line, but wants to wait until the Europeans for a possible federation

“Thank you. We are truly touched by the love and closeness you have shown in the passing of our father. The physical presence in Milan for the last farewell. The hours spent in front of the Arcore residence. The words of affection and esteem entrusted to TV, radio, social networks. The flowers, the letters, the messages, the tickets, the hundreds and hundreds of obituaries in all the papers. Gestures and words that have filled our hearts. A hug to everyone”, signed ‘The Berlusconi family’. It is the thanks that Silvio Berlusconi’s family addresses to everyone, on a page of the newspaper Il Tempo.

But in the meantime we are already working on the future of the Forza Italia party. As Corriere della Sera reports, “someone in the government openly admits it: wishing “there would be a queue” to join Giorgia Meloni’s party, but it would be a political mistake that is not convenient for anyone and which would undermine the stability which at the moment is also guaranteed by the personal strength of the Prime Minister”.

But at the same time, according to Corriere della Sera, Meloni’s roadmap is another. “The real moment of truth can only be the June vote of the Europeans: Forza Italia will have to exceed 4% to stay alive, to still have representation in the parliamentary halls of Strasbourg and Brussels. And if he succeeds, then we can talk about a federation with FdI, a structured alliance, of strengthened cooperation, which basically would make the center-right return to Silvio Berlusconi’s first political intuition, that of a common political house, despite the differences. To date, there are too many questions, but federation (or a federative pact) is already being discussed, at least to have a medium-term objective. And at the same time, at Palazzo Chigi, it is excluded that the Brothers of Italy can promote shirt changes”.

Repubblica explains how there is a pact in the old guard to carry on the party, with the protection of Marina Berlusconi who guaranteed support. There is also the suggestion of Paolo Berlusconi as a leader, while always the Republic underlines that martha fascinates remains without role.

La Stampa, on the other hand, gives an account of Matteo Renzi’s aims. Ilario Lambardo writes: “The Forza Italia press conference ended a few minutes ago, in Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina the group leader in the Senate Licia Ronzulli, the vice president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè, Paolo Emilio Russo and someone else stop to speak. Matteo Renzi passes, whether he’s there by chance or not is less important than the fact that he arrives with the cheeky air of a boy going to get noticed by the tourists on a Versilia seafront. Ronzulli provokes him: “Come on Matteo, now you don’t have to piss us off”. The answer is a concentration of renzism, bravado and ambiguity in trousers and a white shirt: «My goal is to piss off the big fish, Meloni. And don’t worry: I won’t do it through you”. Of course, none of those present believes him.”

FdI tries to guarantee stability, but the problem, according to the press, “is that Renzi is also working on a similar scheme” and “in view of the European Renzi try to bring together moderates, liberal democrats, socialists, Più Europa, Letizia Moratti in the North and the irrepressible Cateno De Luca in the South. A pole, the third or the nth, which would already be attractive for some orphans of Berlusconi, and which the former scrap dealer would need to achieve the opposite objective to that of Meloni: to keep the Ursula majority in Europe, i.e. the current one, with inside the Renew Europe group which hosts Italia Viva and Emmanuel Macron, and outside the conservatives and the right”.

