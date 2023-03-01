Forza Italia, Berlusconi as president would remain in the symbol of the party

It’s the season of women leaders. There are no doubts now. After Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, Elly Schlein has arrived at the helm of the Democratic Party, the main opposition force in Parliament (the left is constantly late in making changes). Two completely different women. The first, the prime minister, defends the classic values ​​of conservatives, tradition and the family. The second, Schlein, defends i civil rights (minus the historical social ones of the battles of the left of the last century) such as, for example, the issues relating to gays and lesbians.

Even the Third Pole seems to think of a woman and, denying the hypothesis Mara Carfagnathe rumors collected by Affaritaliani.it they bet on Letizia Moratti as leader of the nascent single party between Carlo Calenda’s Action and Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva. Considering that the League and the 5 Star Movement are granite on the figures of Matthew Salvini (renewed in the sign of pragmatism) and of Joseph Conte (pacifist and staunch defender of the policy of basic income-style subsidies), Forza Italia remains among the medium-large parties.

Silvio Berlusconi, born in 1936, needs a strong leader to relaunch the Azzurri. The “shooting” against Zelensky at the polls served to gain a few votes, so they say in Parliament, but it’s time to think about the future. Discarded the hypothesis Licia Ronzullitoo “political” and divisive and not appreciated by the prime minister and part of the party, not even the minister Anna Maria Berninia professional teacher, seems to be the right person.

We need a woman of doing, concrete, of the company. A manager who knows how to slip between the figure of the traditional culture of Melons and that of civil rights of slime and that it can recover a large portion of Italians who no longer vote and abstain because they do not feel represented by any of the figures in the field. And this is how the unconfirmed rumor of a possible descent into the field, perhaps for the 2024 European Championships by Marina Berlusconi, leader of the party, is returning in Forza Italia circles. Born in 1966, president of Fininvest and of the Arnoldo Mondadori Editore group, the eldest daughter of the former Cavaliere has repeatedly been at the center of rumors about her possible entry into politics. Rumors then always denied.

But this time the air has changed and a pragmatic woman is needed. Indeed, a manager of doing and successful. This is not something that could happen tomorrow or even next week, but a hypothesis under study, a possibility under consideration. For Berlusconi it would be perfect, he would remain as councilor and noble father and the party could continue to have the word Berlusconi president in its symbol. But Marina, not Silvio.

Subscribe to the newsletter

