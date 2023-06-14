Come on Italy? The centrists are back. New moderate pole against Renzi

Quirinale anxious about the fate of Forza Italia (and political stability)

What will happen in Forza Italia with the death of Silvio Berlusconi? According to what www.ilsussidiario.net writes, the concerns of the Quirinal, since the disappearance of the blue leader blows up a political balance that seemed consolidated. Possible turbulences are signals that a phase of instability it could open up shortly, the exact opposite of what Mattarella hopes for, even though he is politically at the antipodes of the current centre-right majority. A shaky majority is not in the interest of the Head of State.

