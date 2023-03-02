On March 2, today, FaradayFuture (FF) officially announced,The FF board of directors appointed Jia Yueting as Faraday Future Section 16 officer and executive officer,Jia Yueting and Chen Xuefeng will report to the board of directors at the same time.

Jia Yueting will be in charge of FF products, mobile ecosystem, IAI (Internet, Autonomous Driving and Intelligence, Internet, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence), and advanced R&D technology department.

In addition, the company’s user ecosystem, capital market, human resources and administrative management, company strategy department and various departments of FF China will also report to Jia Yueting and Chen Xuefeng at the same time.

The Chairman of the FFIE Board of Directors stated:“The restoration of Jia Yueting’s status as Section 16 officer and executive officer is a very correct decision made by the board of directors after careful consideration.At the critical moment when FF 91 Futurist is about to start production (SOP), with Mr. Jia Yueting in charge of the product, mobile ecosystem, IAI, and advanced technology R&D departments, Mr. Chen Xuefeng can feel at ease in charge of the industry and manufacturing fields. It is believed that the combination of the two will make outstanding contributions to the long-term success of FF in their respective professional fields. “

FF stated that after investor funds are in place as scheduled, FF’s goal is to start production of FF 91 Futurist at FF ieFactory California in Hanford, California on March 30, 2023.

According to the predetermined plan, after the investor’s funds are in place as scheduled,The first batch of vehicles manufactured by FF ieFactory California will roll off the assembly line in early April and be delivered to the first batch of users before the end of April.

Note:“Section 16 officer” refers to executives under Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act. These executives are required to report and disclose their transactions and shareholdings within the company in accordance with the regulations.