Comer Industries has announced the closing of the acquisition of the company e-comer, Newco where the business branches of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions and Sitem Motori Elettrici were conferred, for an Enterprise Value of approximately 54 million euro.

e-comer is the new division dedicated to the market of engines and transmissions for electric vehicles, a sector in which Comer Industries intends to focus its growth and innovation path by enriching the range of products offered to the market.

This transaction, which resulted in a cash-out of 50 million euro on the closing date, is perfectly in line with the Group’s strategy which aims to enter the rapidly growing market of engines and transmissions for electric vehicles, enriching the range of products offered and further strengthening its leadership position on the market.

