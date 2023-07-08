Home » Comer Industries, green light to join Euronext Milan
Comer Industries, green light to join Euronext Milan

The Consob approved the publication of the Prospectus for the transfer of Comer Industries from the market Egm at the Euronext Milan market in Piazza Affari. As specified in a note, the approval of the Prospectus by Consob follows the provision with which Borsa Italiana, on 5 July 2023, ordered the admission to listing of the company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Milan.

The start of trading of the ordinary shares of Comer Industries on Euronext Milan and the simultaneous exclusion of the company’s ordinary shares from trading on Euronext Growth Milan will be established by Borsa Italiana with a subsequent notice, subject to verification of the sufficient diffusion of the financial instruments within the indicated limit of 16.83% as the minimum free float share.

