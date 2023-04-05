Home Business Comer starts the listing process on Euronext Milan
Business

Comer starts the listing process on Euronext Milan

by admin
Comer starts the listing process on Euronext Milan

Comer Industries starts the listing process on Euronext Milan

The board of directors of Comer Industriesworld leader in the design and production of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmission, has resolved to submit to the shareholders’ meeting convened on April 20 for the approval of the project for the admission to listing of the ordinary shares of the company on Euronext Milanwith the simultaneous revocation of the same shares from trading on theEuronext Growth Milan.

The transfer operation (c.d. translisting) is aimed at maximizing the company’s visibility on the financial markets and attracting greater interest from institutional investors, with a consequent benefit in terms of share liquidity. At the same time, the transition to the regulated market will allow for a better valorisation of the group, its brand and its competitive positioning.

Capital increase of 30 million euros

The listing of the company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Milan is subject to obtaining the approval of the shareholders’ meeting, the completion of the formal and substantive fulfilments required by the authorities and the necessary authorizations from them. In particular, the shareholders’ meeting will be called in an extraordinary session to approve a new bylaws – with effect subject to the suspension of the start of trading of the company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Italian Stock Exchange – compliant with the provisions applicable to companies listed on regulated markets and with market best practice.

Furthermore, the board of directors resolved to submit to the approval of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting the proposal to assign a proxy to increase capital social for maximums 30 million euros and for a maximum period of five years from the date of the resolution, in order to allow the board of directors to have a flexible tool in the future, also to support the growth path of the group.

See also  Credit-Suisse: Attorney General initiates investigation into takeover

Comer has 18 production sites and 4,000 employees

Comer Industries operates in the sectors of agricultural machinery, construction, wind energy and engines and transmissions for electric vehicles. Founded in 1970 and grown over the years, Comer Industries now has 18 production sites around the world and about 4,000 employees. One year after the acquisition of WalterscheidComer Industries has perfected that of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions and Sitem Motori Elettrici by entering the market of engines and transmissions for electric vehicles.

You may also like

Usa, JOLTS survey: job vacancies at their lowest...

I founded a social media consultancy while studying

The motorcycle market is growing, March records 26%...

U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts for Fifth Straight Month...

How Donald Trump monetized his impeachment

Monti president of Enav. Now it’s up to...

Guido Maria Kretschmer: That’s how he became famous

Resolution 4 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

RBA pauses rate hikes in line with market...

Real estate without equity: This is how these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy