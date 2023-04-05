Comer Industries starts the listing process on Euronext Milan

The board of directors of Comer Industriesworld leader in the design and production of advanced engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmission, has resolved to submit to the shareholders’ meeting convened on April 20 for the approval of the project for the admission to listing of the ordinary shares of the company on Euronext Milanwith the simultaneous revocation of the same shares from trading on theEuronext Growth Milan.

The transfer operation (c.d. translisting) is aimed at maximizing the company’s visibility on the financial markets and attracting greater interest from institutional investors, with a consequent benefit in terms of share liquidity. At the same time, the transition to the regulated market will allow for a better valorisation of the group, its brand and its competitive positioning.

Capital increase of 30 million euros

The listing of the company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Milan is subject to obtaining the approval of the shareholders’ meeting, the completion of the formal and substantive fulfilments required by the authorities and the necessary authorizations from them. In particular, the shareholders’ meeting will be called in an extraordinary session to approve a new bylaws – with effect subject to the suspension of the start of trading of the company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Italian Stock Exchange – compliant with the provisions applicable to companies listed on regulated markets and with market best practice.

Furthermore, the board of directors resolved to submit to the approval of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting the proposal to assign a proxy to increase capital social for maximums 30 million euros and for a maximum period of five years from the date of the resolution, in order to allow the board of directors to have a flexible tool in the future, also to support the growth path of the group.

Comer has 18 production sites and 4,000 employees

Comer Industries operates in the sectors of agricultural machinery, construction, wind energy and engines and transmissions for electric vehicles. Founded in 1970 and grown over the years, Comer Industries now has 18 production sites around the world and about 4,000 employees. One year after the acquisition of WalterscheidComer Industries has perfected that of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions and Sitem Motori Elettrici by entering the market of engines and transmissions for electric vehicles.