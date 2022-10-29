NVIDIA is also coming for promotion. Will you pay for the RTX 3060/3060 Ti brought by this wave?

According to Bobantang,The guide price of the RTX 3060 8G version is 2299 yuan, which is 200 yuan cheaper than the original 12GB version (the RTX 3060 12GB is 2499 yuan), while the guide price of the new RTX 3060 Ti is the same as the old version, which is 2999 yuan.

In fact, from the parameter table, RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, just updated the memory chip, 14GHz GDDR6 became 19GHz GDDR6X, and the memory bandwidth was also increased to 608GB/s.

Others are completely unchanged, such as GA104 core, 4864 CUDA cores, 1665MHz acceleration frequency, 256-bit bit width, and 200W power consumption.

As for the RTX 3060 8GB, it is also just a change of video memory. The 192-bit 12GB has been cut to 128-bit 8GB, which is still 15GHz GDDR6, and the bandwidth is also reduced to 240GB/s.

The GA106 core, 1770MHz acceleration frequency, and 170W power consumption remain unchanged.

