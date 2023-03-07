coming!Apple launches new iPhone 14, Mac and other new products this week: Apple fans say the new color scheme makes people have the urge to buy

According to the latest reports from foreign media, Apple will hold a new product launch event on March 8, when a new version of the iPhone 14 will be unveiled.

The report mentioned that Apple may release a yellow version of the iPhone 14, mainly for the 14 and 14 Plus versions.

A source said that Apple’s stimulus may be to stimulate the sales of iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the new color scheme will give everyone some reasons to buy.

You know, at this time last year (March), they also did this on the iPhone 13, introducing green, and in April 2021, adding purple to the iPhone 12 and so on.

Many statistical reports show that among the entire iPhone 14 series, the 14 Plus has the worst sales, mainly because of the low cost performance.

In addition to the new color scheme, Apple’s press conference is expected to launch some protective cases with new color schemes for the iPhone 14 series.

In addition to the above content, the 15-inch MacBook Air and the new generation of Mac Pro will also be included. After all, these products have been prepared for a long time.

Many fruit fans said that they would buy the new iPhone 14 for the yellow color, what about you?