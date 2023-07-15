Comment on the heavy metal business: Switzerland is in the middle of the global battle for cobalt

– Switzerland is in the middle of the global battle for cobalt

A geopolitical race is currently taking place for the important raw material. Switzerland has a special role to play here. We should be aware of that.

Swiss consumers probably give little thought to cobalt. The heavy metal is in the batteries of electric cars and smartphones. The amount is comparatively small, but the importance is great: it helps the battery last longer and remain more stable. If many more electric cars hit the streets in the future, demand for them should increase even further.

But the metal can do even more – it is also essential for the production of fighter jets, precision ammunition and stealth technology. That is why there is currently a race for cobalt. The US is beginning to realize that it has lost access to this important commodity in recent years. More than 70 percent of global cobalt production comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. US mining companies have effectively withdrawn from the country. Of the 19 major cobalt mines, only 4 are operated by non-Chinese companies. So China has taken the place left by the United States.

Switzerland is an important hub for Chinese commodity groups.

This is causing the USA headaches – a new draft law makes it clear just how much. US dependence on Chinese manufacturing “poses an economic and national security threat” that affects energy independence and military readiness, it said. It is about securing the supply chain from “malicious Chinese influence”.

Switzerland could be of particular importance in this matter. Because of the four mines that are not in Chinese hands, two belong to Glencore. The Zug group is the only major producer of the metal apart from China.

But Switzerland also plays another role in this arms race, one that the United States might one day come across. Because the Chinese raw materials companies use them for their business. Be it because they are selling the cobalt they have mined in Congo via Geneva or because they are raising capital in the financial center to expand their global business. Switzerland is an important hub for them.

The country is once again in the thick of it – our politicians had better think about it before the country gets on the US radar because of it.

