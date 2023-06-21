Comment: Promote construction with evaluation, improve quality with evaluation, and promote experience sharing with evaluation-China Civil Aviation Network

A few days ago, the Civil Aviation Administration issued the “Smart Civil Aviation Construction Evaluation Index System (Trial)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Indicator System”), which was constructed around the overall structure and scenario perspectives of the “Smart Civil Aviation Construction Roadmap” (hereinafter referred to as the “Roadmap”). “9+24+38” index system. The release of the “Indicator System” is of great significance for scientific evaluation and effective promotion of smart civil aviation construction.

Promote construction and improve quality through evaluation, providing a baton and a calibration mirror for the construction of smart civil aviation. The index setting of the “9+24+38” index system is not only systematic and representative, but also operable and comparable. It transforms the goals and tasks of smart civil aviation construction into specific and quantifiable evaluation indicators. Each unit has provided a clear guide for the construction of smart civil aviation. The scientific evaluation standards and methods provided by the “Indicator System” can guide all units to not go wrong or out of shape when carrying out the construction of smart civil aviation, which is more effective. In addition, the process of self-assessment and data collection by each unit around the indicator system is also a reorganization of their own smart civil aviation construction. The evaluation results will also provide a basis for subsequent improvement of smart civil aviation construction and establishment of target plans, and promote the improvement of the quality of smart civil aviation construction. .

Use reviews to promote experience sharing, and accumulate reference books and case collections for the construction of smart civil aviation. The establishment of the “9+24+38” index system comes from the refinement of the practice of smart civil aviation construction in the industry, and the implementation and application of the index system will provide guidance for the construction of smart civil aviation and realize the combination of theory and practice. The development of the evaluation work will also build a platform for experience exchange and sharing in the construction of smart civil aviation, and promote the excavation of excellent cases and excellent experience in smart civil aviation construction in various regions and fields. These excellent cases and experiences will not only provide reference for the construction of smart civil aviation in the industry, but also promote the further improvement of the follow-up index system and evaluation methods.

In the next step, the implementation and application of the “Indicator System” must focus on coordination and orderly advancement. During the implementation of the “Indicator System”, the Smart Civil Aviation Construction Leading Group will coordinate the evaluation work, coordinate and solve major problems, and the Office of the Leading Group will organize the implementation; the civil aviation regional administrations and participating units will carry out local, The evaluation work of this unit will cooperate with the overall evaluation work of the industry, and will formulate annual goals and tasks and work plans in combination with the indicator system, and do a good job in data collection and sorting. The combination of top-down publicity guidance and bottom-up implementation feedback can better promote the industry application of the indicator system.

To implement and apply the “Indicator System”, we must pay attention to being pragmatic and down-to-earth. The “Indicator System” not only establishes a comprehensive and systematic evaluation index system for the construction of smart civil aviation, but also establishes evaluation methods following the evaluation principles of science, openness, fairness, and impartiality, and gives detailed interpretations and calculation methods for each evaluation index. In the process of evaluation work, all regions and units should combine their own development realities, scientifically follow the evaluation methods in the “Indicator System”, carry out evaluation work in a realistic manner, and do not “mix water” or “beautify the face”. Only by obtaining real and objective evaluation results can we truly provide reference for the subsequent promotion of smart civil aviation construction.

To implement and apply the “Indicator System”, we must pay attention to advancing with the times and striving for excellence. While the overall framework of the indicator system is stable, its specific indicators have certain scalability, which not only adapts to the current stage, but also reflects the long-term development direction of smart civil aviation construction. In the process of implementation and application, the indicator system will continue to absorb the practical experience and feedback of various regions and units, and continuously improve and perfect it to adapt to the latest development of the industry.

In the next step, it is believed that with the implementation and application of the “Indicator System”, the promotion of smart civil aviation construction will be more targeted, and provide strong support for the high-quality development of civil aviation and the construction of a strong transportation country. (“China Civil Aviation News“, China Civil Aviation Network reporter Pan Jinyu) (Editor: Jin Jieni proofreading: Li Jiwei review: Cheng Ling)

