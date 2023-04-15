Home » Commentary on the Franco-German relationship: Alienations
EEmmanuel Macron’s controversial statements on European sovereignty are only the latest evidence of an estrangement between Germany and France, which is also caused by growing economic differences. According to figures from Eurostat, in 2022 French economic output was 2,643 billion euros, while Germany was 3,867 billion euros. This considerable difference can be explained not only by the larger population in Germany, but also by a higher German per capita income.

If you are looking for reasons for this development, you will find them not least on the job market for many years. The employment rate is significantly higher in Germany; This applies not least to the generation of baby boomers who are gradually retiring. The pension reform that France’s President has just enforced to his detriment has been needed for many years.

France is home to a considerable number of impressive companies, but this has not prevented a deindustrialization that has only been talked about in Germany so far. Attempts by the state to revitalize industry with money at the same time, to support a green transformation of the economy and to pacify the growing social conflicts have put a heavy strain on state finances. The debt ratio, which is the share of government debt in economic output, is 113 percent in France compared to 69 percent in Germany. Macron’s attempts to set up debt-financed European projects in the name of sovereignty are also intended to finance projects in France that the nation state can no longer handle.

Sober reconciliation of interests

Concern about France’s economic prospects has been audible in Berlin for years. The German interest was usually more in securing the internal market in the interest of domestic companies than in participating in common ambitions. They were accepted when they seemed necessary for political reasons – as long as the liability risks arising from European projects did not endanger the German credit rating. In this respect too, Franco-German relations are characterized more by a sober reconciliation of interests than official communication would suggest.

