The decline in retail sales volumes continues for the fifth consecutive month. According to data released by Istat, in October, on a trend basis, retail sales recorded “a sustained decline” of 6.3% compared to a year earlier. In terms of value, however, sales increased by 1.3%. The drop in sales volumes for foodstuffs was even more substantial, down by 7.9% (+4.7% in value). Sales of non-food goods decreased both in value and in volume (respectively -1.1% and -5.2%).