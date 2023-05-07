Commercial leasing under 100 euros: The 3 best savings deals

PR/Business Insider

Commercial leasing has many advantages. This includes, for example, tax benefits that make commercial leasing very attractive. As a result, there are numerous commercial leasing offers that are already available for less than 100.00 euros per month. We have put together some of the best cheap commercial leasing deals for less than 100.00 euros for you here. Below: Offers for the Dacia Spring Essential*the Fiat Panda City Cross* and the Citroen C4 Feel*. You can find more commercial leasing deals in our leasing calculator.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Anyone who takes a closer look at the subject of leasing will quickly realize how much better the conditions for commercial leasing often are. This is mainly due to the fact that commercial leasing has tax benefits in contrast to private leasing. The monthly installments can quickly fall below the 100.00 euro mark, making commercial leasing one of the most attractive forms of financing for vehicles … at least for everyone who has a trade license or registered freelance work.

read too Three private leasing deals that cost you less than 100 euros a month

Commercial leasing offers that cost less than 100 euros per month

Which vehicles can traders lease for less than EUR 100.00 per month? We searched our leasing calculator for the cheapest commercial leasing offers. The leasing calculator compares various deals from different providers and ranks them according to the best offer. The following commercial leasing bargains caught our eye:

The commercial leasing conditions for the Dacia Spring Essential

Target group: commercial leasing Duration: 36 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 79,88 Euro special payment: 5250.00 euros (for BAFA and THG, can be refunded) Deployment Fee: 949,00 Euro list price: 24.400,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,33 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 44 PS (32 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 125 km/h Range: up to 250 kilometers Consumption: combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Bluetooth, multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, on-board computer, navigation system, parking aid and more Color: schwarz Delivery time: immediately available

The commercial leasing conditions for the Fiat Panda City Cross

Target group: Private and commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 88,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 999,00 Euro list price: 14.490,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,61 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 69 PS (51 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 150 km/h Consumption: combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 112.0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: not specified Delivery time: immediately available

The commercial leasing conditions for the Citroën C4 Feel

Target group: commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 89,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1095,00 Euro list price: 25.010,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,36 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 101 PS (74 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 184 km/h Consumption: combined 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 126.0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, Bluetooth, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, automatic climate control, on-board computer, voice control, parking aid, drowsiness warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, automatic start/stop, lane departure warning and more Color: blau Delivery time: about eight months

Commercial leasing: These are the requirements

There are no general requirements for commercial leasing. In order for a commercial leasing contract to come about, however, a trade license or a registration of freelance work must be available in any case. In addition, the creditworthiness of the company is usually checked. Sometimes the age of the company or trade is also taken into account. In addition, there are the very general requirements for car leasing. For example: term, mileage, equity for any down payments, insurance and registration. However, these requirements may vary depending on the provider and the situation.

What are the advantages of commercial leasing?

Commercial leasing offers various advantages. On the one hand, these are typical advantages of leasing contracts, which include, among other things, a high level of planning security with a low risk and low initial acquisition costs. So there are fixed terms. At the end of the contract, the vehicle will then be taken back without you having to worry about things like residual value or maintenance. The biggest benefit of commercial leasing, however, is the tax break. Accordingly, the monthly installments can be claimed as business expenses for tax purposes, which saves money.

Why is commercial leasing cheaper?

Due to the many advantages of commercial leasing, it can be cheaper for companies to lease a car than to buy it. However, commercial leasing is also the cheaper option compared to private leasing. This is due to the tax advantages of commercial leasing.

read too Car leasing: comparison of the best offers in May 2023

Can a commercially leased vehicle also be used privately?

In principle, it is possible to use a commercially leased vehicle for private purposes. However, there are several things that need to be considered. This mainly plays a tax role. It also depends on what the car is mainly used for. If it is mainly used for company trips, it must also be assigned to the company. For private use, a withdrawal of property is scheduled. The amount is determined either via a logbook or the one percent rule. In the case of predominantly private use, the car and all associated costs are also assigned to the private sector. The operationally driven routes can either be claimed at a flat rate of 0.30 euros per kilometer or alternatively with the real costs per kilometer.

Commercial leasing for private individuals – is that possible?

In theory, private individuals can also conclude a commercial leasing contract. However, this is a bit more complicated and only possible via a few loopholes. You can read here what to look out for:

read too Commercial leasing for private individuals: How it works and what you should pay attention to

Here you can find more offers for commercial leasing

You can also use our leasing calculator to research favorable offers for commercial leasing. There you can search specifically for individual vehicles, vehicle types and brands. You can find the leasing calculator here. Alternatively, you can also search for other commercial leasing offers directly under this section: