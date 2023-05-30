Commerzbank Annual General Meeting: Information on the 2023 dividend

At the beginning of this year, Commerzbank returned to the leading German index DAX after four and a half years. A comeback that was primarily favored by the interest rate turnaround by the European Central Bank. Because: Due to the higher interest rates, both deposits and loans are currently generating higher profits. Banks currently receive 3.25 percent interest if they deposit excess funds with the central bank. Due to its extensive deposit business, Commerzbank is benefiting more from this situation than many other institutions. In 2022, their net interest income rose by a third to 6.5 billion euros, and for 2023 the institute expects an amount of between around seven and 7.3 billion euros.