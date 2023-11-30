Commerzbank breakdown: incorrect debits from customers of other banks

A bank branch of Commerzbank. picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer

At Commerzbank’s ATMs last weekend there were some incorrect debits when cash was withdrawn by customers from third-party banks, a spokeswoman confirmed in response to a Business Insider request.

According to Commerzbank, the background is a technical error by a service provider. According to the bank’s spokeswoman, the bank now wants to correct the error, but has so far left it open when the chargebacks should be made.

For a Deutsche Bank customer who contacted Business Insider, the incorrect debits had drastic consequences: her account slipped into the red and had to ask her children for financial help.

Stefanie Meier (name changed) had sleepless nights after last weekend. On Monday, she tells Business Insider, she discovered on her bank statements that she was missing 580 euros. On Friday and Saturday she withdrew money from a Commerzbank ATM, after which one amount was debited twice and the other amount was debited three times. Business Insider was able to view relevant account statements from the Deutsche Bank customer, which confirm the descriptions.

Apparently Meier is not an isolated case. When asked by Business Insider, a spokeswoman for Commerzbank admitted on Wednesday: “Over the weekend, due to a technical error by a service provider, there were some incorrect bookings in cash withdrawals by customers of third-party banks at our ATMs.” Commerzbank customers were not affected. The correction is now being made by the bank. And further: “We apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

Second technical error by a service provider at Commerzbank within a very short time

The bank has so far left open how many people were affected and by when the chargebacks will be in the customers’ accounts. For the Deutsche Bank customer who contacted Business Insider, there have been no chargebacks so far. Since Monday, she reports, her account has slipped into the red, she has not been able to pay any bills and has now asked her children for financial help.

It was only at the beginning of last week that it became known that fraudsters were able to plunder the bank accounts of Commerzbank customers through a security gap. It has now been fixed. According to the bank, in this case too, unauthorized debits from accounts occurred due to technical reasons at a service provider. The “Finanz-Scene” portal first reported on the incident.

DKB breakdown: Accidental double bookings should be back in the account

