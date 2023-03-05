Fas if in a trance, Manfred Knof rang the stock exchange bell. Cheers rose from the floor. After four years of banishment, Commerzbank is back in the leading German index, the Dax, and Commerzbank boss Knof insisted on taking on the ritual of ringing the bell – normally reserved for newcomers to the stock market – himself. The descent of the traditional money house, which was exchanged for Wirecard in the upper house of the stock exchange in 2018, was all too painful. Now the banking house returns for Linde plc. back, which is eliminated from the index.

In the very first hour of trading, Commerzbank shares jumped four percent. The return of the institute with the yellow band also marks a turning point for the leading index: For investors, the Dax is on the one hand more attractive and on the other hand more provincial – with consequences for investors. WORLD explains where opportunities lie for you now.