Dhe EU now wants to simplify the construction of mines and refineries by law – and is thus launching itself into a global battle for the raw materials of the future. The Commission is planning a regulation on so-called critical resources. The authority includes 30 raw materials, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and the rare earths. The modern world cannot function without them. The Ukraine war made Europe aware of its own vulnerability. With the lack of gas deliveries, the great dependency on other raw materials also became clear. That should change now.