Commodity giant looking for a bride – Glencore wants to move away from dirty coal to copper – News

The exit from coal should bring new investors to the Zug raw materials giant. Whether the Canadian Teck will play along is an open question.

Glencore management was probably not happy when the Canadian raw materials group Teck Resources made it public almost two weeks ago that it was rejecting a merger offer. Because almost casually, a new Glencore strategy became known: the separation from the lucrative but controversial coal business.

Glencore, one of the world‘s largest coal producers and traders, indicated to investors in December that it wanted to focus more on copper and other metals. But merge with Teck for $23 billion and then spin off their coal business?

This dimension surprised even Wood Mackenzie commodities analyst James Whiteside. In view of the bulging Glencore coffers, he expected company acquisitions for up to ten billion and saw signs for investments in the copper business, but not for such a large merger.

A merger with Teck would be an ideal way to make the transition away from coal. It would create a giant coal corporation worth around $34 billion. This would be split off from Glencore and go public in New York. That would flush a lot of money into the coffers of a merged Glencore.

At the same time, with the smaller Teck, Glencore would become even more dominant in the copper, nickel, cobalt and zinc business, all metals in demand for the energy transition. Accordingly, Glencore will increase its billion-dollar offer again. The shareholders of Teck will definitely decide at the end of April.

Expectations of Glencore are growing

Whether the merger works or not – Glencore is now under increased pressure to get rid of the coal business, says Whiteside: “Many want to invest in metals, but can’t do that at Glencore because of the environmental regulations for coal.”

The Canadian Teck is still giving commodity giant Glencore the cold shoulder. But now the people of Zug have significantly sweetened the merger offer with a lot of money.

It sounds similar in an analysis paper by the big bank UBS: Glencore’s shareholders could persuade management to spin off the coal business in order to enable a revaluation of the group.

What if the merger fails?

This would make the commodity group socially acceptable again for institutional investors such as pension funds. How Glencore wants to do that if the merger fails is an open question. It is conceivable that the Zug group will buy up smaller copper producers.

But Glencore is not alone in this. In general, the commodity giants have a growing appetite for metals. But the offer is tight. Accordingly, the prices for metals are likely to rise in the coming years. A multi-billion dollar business for those who can deliver.

The corporations primarily rely on existing production facilities, explains Whiteside: “Giants like BHP and Rio Tinto have done the same thing and thus expanded their world market position without major risks.”

Glencore with a new face?

It is still unclear what Glencore will look like in the future. However, the change is also likely to have an impact on the Zug location. A new coal company would hardly settle in Switzerland. The merger proposal to Teck also shows that Glencore can also imagine outsourcing the headquarters of the future metal division, for example to Canada. The result would probably be a much smaller Glencore headquarters at the Swiss headquarters, where 900 of the 135,000 employees currently work.