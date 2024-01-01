Common currency in Europe – The euro celebrates its 25th anniversary – News

Contents

With the introduction of the common currency 25 years ago, the EU states grew even closer together. But the euro remains controversial.

350 million people, 20 countries, one currency – the euro unites Europe. The common currency is “so much more than just cash in our pockets,” enthused EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in May. “The euro is a symbol of our common ideals and the stability that is so important to us.”

At the same time, skepticism towards the euro, which was criticized as an “expensive” especially in its early years, has not completely disappeared even 25 years after its introduction on January 1, 1999. In Germany, for example, some people want the D-Mark back in view of the recent rapid rise in prices.

In many countries, right-wing populists are stirring up sentiment against the euro and calling for a return to national currencies. One problem: Although monetary policy was pooled at the ECB, economic and budget policy remained largely under national sovereignty.

Difficult start for the euro

Even the beginning of the common European currency was not a sure-fire success, as the then chief economist of the ECB, which was founded in 1998, Otmar Issing, later recalled: “The euro was viewed with the greatest skepticism at the time.”

By his own admission, Issing himself also had doubts at the end of the 1990s as to whether the Europeans were ready for uniform money. “I thought starting in 1999 with so many countries would be a risky undertaking,” he said later.

For 11 of the then 15 member states of the European Union (EU), the euro became legal tender on January 1, 1999 – initially electronically, then as cash from 2002. Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Spain were there from the start.

Majority supports common currency

In the EU Commission’s latest “Eurobarometer”, 79 percent of people aged 15 and over surveyed in October 2023 said that, in their view, the euro was a good thing for the EU. In all 20 euro states, euro supporters are by far the majority: support for the common currency is currently strongest in Slovakia, where 90 percent of those surveyed think the euro is good. The lowest approval levels are in Latvia (70 percent), Cyprus and Italy (both 72 percent).

Legend: On December 31, 1998, the finance ministers of the participating EU states set the exchange rates for the euro. The common currency is born. Reuters

Legend: To celebrate, school children in Brussels released around 3,000 balloons with the euro symbol. Reuters

Legend: At first the euro was only kept as book money. It wasn’t until 2002 that it followed in the form of coins and banknotes, such as those presented here in Spain. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Legend: The European Central Bank introduced the first series of euro banknotes on January 1, 2002. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Legend: In Germany, people were temporarily allowed to pay with the German mark. The shops therefore had to convert the change into euros. Keystone/AP/MARTIN MEISSNER

Legend: Little by little, other EU states adopted the euro as their currency. Keystone/AP/STEFFI LOOS

From the perspective of supporters, the advantages of a common currency are obvious: anyone traveling in the euro area no longer has to change money and pay fees. Shopping abroad or comparing prices is easier. Competition for customers across national borders can lead to cheaper prices for products. Companies save because costs for currency exchange and hedging against exchange rate fluctuations are eliminated.

ECB: Stable currency

The ECB counters the fact that the euro has never completely gotten rid of its reputation as an “expensive euro” with the stability of the common currency: “When I look at the last 25 years, with all their ups and downs, we have an average inflation rate of 2.05 percent, which is quite remarkable,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde in an interview with “tagesschau.de” in May.

The ECB is targeting price stability for the currency area in the medium term with an annual inflation rate of 2 percent.

