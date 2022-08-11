Home Business Communication Plus · Morning Post | OnePlus Ace Pro officially released, realme will give up the sea tactics
Communication Plus · Morning Post | OnePlus Ace Pro officially released, realme will give up the sea tactics

Communication Plus · Morning Post | OnePlus Ace Pro officially released, realme will give up the sea tactics

Original title: Communication Plus · Morning Post | OnePlus Ace Pro is officially released, realme will abandon the aircraft sea tactics

OnePlus Ace Pro officially released: equipped with Snapdragon 8+, priced from 3499 yuan

On the evening of August 9, OnePlus officially released a new product, the OnePlus Ace Pro, and announced that it will be officially launched at 10:00 on August 15, with a starting price of 3499 yuan.

According to the official introduction, OnePlus Ace Pro adopts the first-generation Snapdragon® 8+ mobile platform + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 top performance combination, equipped with 16GB large memory, equipped with longevity version 150W super flash charge and ice snow mountain cooling system.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: 54 bad mobile phone apps were removed in the second quarter, and 358 apps were ordered to rectify

On August 3, the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released a notice on the quality of telecommunications services in the second quarter of 2022. According to the announcement, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology organized the inspection of 570,000 APPs, ordered 358 to be rectified, and publicly notified 121 of them.

The notice pointed out that in the second quarter of 2022, the 12321 Network Bad and Spam Report Acceptance Center received a total of 31,400 valid complaints against bad mobile phone applications, a decrease of 25% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 27% from the same period last year.

Xu Qi: Realme will give up the sea of ​​​​machine tactics

At this year’s Think with Google marketing conference, Google and Kantar jointly released the “2022 BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brands” list, and the realme mobile phone was selected for the first time, ranking 13th in the consumer electronics category.

At the meeting, Xu Qi, vice president of realme and president of China, said that according to the current industry situation, realme made dynamic adjustments: it lowered its sales target by 10%–20%, and made corresponding deployment of channels and supply chains. The overall sales target remains unchanged from 2021. In the case of the relative saturation of the entire market, the aircraft sea tactics are not suitable. Flooding the market through the number of models is very likely to lead to oversupply on the market side and lead to a corporate crisis. “Realme will first shrink the product line and focus more on a single explosive product.”

Four departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology promote green smart home appliances to the countryside

According to reports such as Gongxin Weibo, on August 8, four departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development jointly issued the Action Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of the Home Furnishing Industry, which will vigorously promote green product certification in the home furnishing field and encourage The company develops personalized, customized and healthy smart green household appliances for the rural market.

The plan points out that by 2025, the innovation capability of the home furnishing industry will be significantly enhanced, the supply of high-quality products will increase significantly, and a higher-level virtuous circle of supply creating demand and demand pulling supply will initially be formed.

Zhang Ping, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: 6G is crucial to breaking the “blocking point” of the digital economy

On August 9, at the Tech-Talk2022 Prospective Forum of the World 5G Conference, Zhang Ping, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that 6G, as the key technology of new infrastructure, is crucial to breaking the “blocking point” of the “dual cycle” development of the digital economy.

It is of great significance to explore the route selection of 6G technology development, to solve the core issues such as key technologies and global supply chains, and to build a network infrastructure led by my country in the global scientific and technological competition and cooperation.

General Administration of Customs: China exported 309.578 million home appliances in July, down 4.6% year-on-year

On August 7, 2022, the General Administration of Customs announced that China exported 309.578 million household appliances in July this year, a year-on-year decrease of 4.6%; the cumulative export from January to July was 2,019.072 million, a year-on-year decrease of 7.3%.

