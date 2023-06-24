Communism applied to football: financial fair play ruining football

Kylan Mbappè does not renew with PSG (photo Lapresse)

Financial Fair Play ruins football: all Platini’s fault

Financial Fair Play (FPF) is a measure adopted by EEFA in 2009 and which has the main objective is to balance the budget in order to pay off the debts of the football clubs. The fault of this gimmick that has ruined football lies with Michel Platini who has always been one of his biggest supporters.

His mantra is: “A goal with far-reaching implications such as the general well-being of football, provided all clubs play by the rules, meet financial fair play criteria and achieve a sustainable balance sheet, so that passion rhymes with reason.” ”.

Instead, behind the apparent ethics there is a vision of the world of football and of the “politically correct” competition that would like to eliminate the differences in the football potential of the clubs so that they are “all the same”. In short, the usual inverted vision of Reality is hidden behind the Fpf, the usual “world upside down” of which we have often spoken. In fact, Platini and his associates wanted everyone “to be equal” and that the team on the outskirts be -at least potentially- equal to Real Madrid.

