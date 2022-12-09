Commuting can be done with pure electric power, and the BYD Frigate 07 is officially launched, priced at RMB 202,800 to RMB 289,800 after comprehensive subsidies

DoNews Auto News on December 9th, on December 9th, BYD Ocean.com’s brand-new five-seat super-hybrid SUV—Frigate 07 was officially launched. The new car has 6 models and 5 colors. The price after comprehensive subsidies is 202,800 yuan to 28.98 yuan ten thousand yuan. Through the deep binding of DM-i super hybrid technology, the frigate 07 has achieved a pure electric battery life of up to 205km and a comprehensive battery life of more than 1200km, bringing the new generation of home users the full-scenario travel of “commuting can be pure electric, long-distance travel is also calm” free.

New marine aesthetics with style and quality

In terms of appearance, the frigate 07 is based on BYD’s new “Ocean Aesthetics” design concept. The vehicle uses rich ocean elements to present the beauty of soft and wide ocean. The “wave rhythm front face” is matched with the light groups arranged in arrays on both sides of the grille, which stretches the visual width of the front face. Covering the grille stripes and LOGO brings a younger visual impression. The deep sea light and shadow crystal diamond headlights are integrated with the upper grille, combined with BYD’s new wordmark luminous LOGO, further highlighting the recognition and sense of technology of the front face. The corrugated double-shadow ship body and the surging body waistline outline the wonderful light and shadow surface of the body, making the appearance of the vehicle more visually impactful.

In terms of interior, the frigate 07 adopts cloud gray color matching. Based on the overall design concept of “marine aesthetics”, it creates a luxurious cockpit surrounded by mozuku, a freely stretchable five-seater space layout and the pursuit of the most perfect interior technology, creating a home-like warmth. Comfortable mobility space.

Brand-new big five-seater layout to enjoy high-quality travel

In terms of the interior layout of the car, the Corvette 07 fully considers the real family car scene, adopts a new large five-seat layout, abandons the third row of seats that are less used, and matches the length, width and height of 4820*1920*1750 (mm), wheelbase The body size of 2820 (mm) and the rear flat platform design maximize the release of rear passenger space and trunk storage space, fully meeting the quality travel needs of the new generation of family users for “large space per capita”.

New smart cockpit enjoys convenient experience

In terms of intelligence, all frigate 07 series are equipped with 5G communication technology DiLink intelligent network connection system and 15.6-inch self-adaptive rotating suspension pad. The UI design and intelligent voice are fully upgraded. Zone wake-up, as well as AI voices comparable to real people, provide home users with a “more convenient and more humane” smart cockpit experience. At the same time, the frigate 07 high-end models are also equipped with HiFi-level custom Dynaudio speakers, bringing theater-level and concert hall-like on-the-spot listening experience.

Corvette 07 is also the first model among domestic brands to support the iPhone NFC digital key. The standard all-scenario digital key for all series can not only support Android phones, but also use iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock, lock and start the vehicle.

Commuting can be pure electric travel and calm

Frigate 07 offers three mileage versions, namely 100KM model and 205KM model equipped with DM-i super hybrid technology, and 175KM four-wheel drive model equipped with DM-p super hybrid technology. With a pure electric battery life of up to 205km and a comprehensive battery life of over 1200km, it can not only cover the short-distance pure electric commuting of home users, but also meet the needs of a family for outdoor travel.

In terms of charging and energy replenishment, all frigate 07 series are equipped with a standard DC fast charging port, which supports a fast charging function of up to 75kW (40kW for the 100KM model), and it only takes 20 minutes to charge the power from 30% to 80%. Pure electric travel. In terms of power consumption for travel, all frigate 07 series are equipped with VTOL mobile power stations, which can be called “camping artifacts”. Among them, the 205KM model and the 175KM four-wheel drive model support an external discharge power of up to 6.6kW, which can support outdoor cooking, night lighting, Cooling and heating, etc., help users unlock more fresh outdoor games.

In terms of power, the frigate 07 provides two power architectures, DM-i and DM-p. It adopts Xiaoyun-plug-in hybrid dedicated 1.5Ti high-efficiency engine, EHS electric hybrid system, ultra-safe and ultra-high-strength super-hybrid dedicated power blade battery, It realizes ultra-high efficiency in all working conditions with electric drive as the mainstay, high-efficiency charging of the engine, and timely auxiliary drive, fully meeting the comfortable and efficient travel needs of family users. Among them, the more powerful DM-p model accelerates from 100 kilometers to 4.7 seconds.

In terms of chassis tuning, the frigate 07 fully considers the ride comfort of family occupants, and brings a comfortable and comfortable ride experience to family members through chassis tuning with low damping and low bias frequency. The frigate 07 adopts the front MacPherson independent suspension and the new rear four-link independent suspension, which comprehensively improves the suspension’s ability to adapt to the road surface; the whole system is equipped with FSD frequency variable damping shock absorber as standard, which can automatically adjust the damping force according to the road surface change , Effectively resolve road bumps and impacts.

Quanwei security guards family travel

At the same time, the frigate 07 also has excellent safety. The frigate 07 is equipped with a “super safe” “blade battery”, has a safe body structure exclusive to new energy vehicles, and complete active and passive safety configurations, and has unparalleled inherent advantages in terms of safety performance. The frigate 07 also has a safe crew cabin environment, DiPilot intelligent driving assistance system, DMS driver monitoring assistance, W-HUD head-up display and intelligent integrated braking system, making travel more secure and driving more convenient.

Summarize

As a blockbuster product of BYD Ocean Network, the frigate 07 has a pure electric battery life of up to 205km and a comprehensive battery life of more than 1200km, bringing home users the freedom to travel in all scenarios with pure electricity for commuting and leisurely travel. At the same time, in terms of space, intelligence, comfort, safety, etc., it will protect home users from sailing with peace of mind, and it is expected to become another popular model of Haiyang.com. The launch of frigate 07 has further expanded the product lineup of Haiyang.com, and also provided users with more diverse green travel options.