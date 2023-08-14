Home » Como, underwater for twenty minutes. A 21-year-old drowned
Business

Como, underwater for twenty minutes. A 21-year-old drowned

by admin
Como, underwater for twenty minutes. A 21-year-old drowned

Como, underwater for twenty minutes. A 21-year-old drowned

He died in the nightSan Gerardo hospital in Monza the young man of 21 years fished out in the early afternoon yesterday by the firefighters in the waters of the lake in Como.

Rescuers fished him up from a depth of about eight meters

The boy, of Egyptian origin and resident in Milan, had reported severe neurological damage after remaining underwater for about twenty minutes, before rescuers fished him out at a depth of about eight metres. The boy had arrived in Como with a group of friends and he had thrown himself into the water in front of the Tempio Voltiano, without re-emerging. Recovered by firefighters he had been revived and then transferred by helicopter to Monza.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Private health insurance - a problem for the self-employed in old age?

You may also like

The Exchange Rate of Offshore Renminbi Falls Below...

After the CS takeover – threatened job cuts:...

Buyback Webuild: In the week of August 7-11,...

Plaintiff achieves partial success with lawsuit against AstraZeneca

Country Garden’s Share Price Plummets as it Forecasts...

Gasoline over 2 euros per litre: which regions...

Collect interest or invest in stocks – what...

Unlimited holidays? They are good for companies on...

Evergrande Automobile Secures $500 Million Investment from Newton...

Takeover of CS – That’s what the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy