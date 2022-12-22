Listen to the audio version of the article

Those who want to work in the manufacturing sector will be able to apply to the ComoNExT manufacturing academy which will start again in January and which will be carried out in partnership with Umana, Comau and Enaip Net. The peculiarity of the academy is the high employment rate of those who attend it: in 2022 in fact it reached 78%. Among the disciplines in which those selected to attend it will strengthen their skills (how to apply are indicated at the link: www.manufacturingacademy.it) there are automation, information technology, the internet of things, robotics, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, augmented reality, predictive maintenance. Two profiles will be trained, namely that of Robotic Systems 4.0 Programmer and that of Robotic Systems 4.0 Maintenance Technician. Both will be held in the robotic classrooms of the Innovation Hub ComoNExT in Lomazzo in the province of Como and are aimed at high school graduates (also with a third year professional school qualification) and university graduates. For those who are unemployed and unemployed, participation in the courses is free, with costs covered by inter-professional funds.

The project and the mismatch

The Manufacturing academy project was created to counter the phenomenon of school-work mismatch, as Stefano Soliano, general manager of ComoNExT and managing director of C.NEXT explains: «The lack of matching between demand and supply of skills is still a central issue for the country which risks slowing down its recovery – explains the manager -. The ComoNExT Manufacturing Academy was created to contribute to overcoming this gap with a view to relaunching collaboration between important private subjects, capable of acting on the misalignment between the profiles sought by companies and the training of young people. In particular, we have found the involvement of entrepreneurs in ComoNExT and of companies at the same time to be a winning one, facilitating the meeting between them and the young talents. Furthermore – added Soliano – thanks also to the birth of the newco C.NEXT which extends the ComoNExT model to other territories, the positive results of the experience started this year will be able to consolidate and further develop in the 2023 edition».

The 2022 trial

The launch of the new edition of the academy also leverages the results obtained in the 2022 trial when 6 courses were held, each lasting 240 hours, which trained 83 people (from 12 to 15 kids per class): 78% they were already hired at the end of the course. The goal is to bridge the gap between companies’ demand for 4.0 skills and the availability of suitable professional profiles. The training of the first profile, that of Robotic Systems 4.0 Programmer, involves six steps, starting with the introduction to Industry 4.0, which is followed by sessions on Programming industrial robots, Python, PLC logics, Fieldbus (communication from , PLC and external environments) and Practical cases. The second course, that of the Robotic Systems Maintenance Technician 4.0, includes the section dedicated to the Programming of industrial robots, and those that focus on Troubleshooting, Mechanical Maintenance, Electrical Maintenance and Practical Cases. Traditional frontal lessons will be alternated with activities in laboratories equipped with Comau robotic islands. Those who pass the final tests will receive the internationally recognized Comau Certificate.