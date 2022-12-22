Home Business ComoNexT, the academy restarts with an occupancy rate of 78%
Business

ComoNexT, the academy restarts with an occupancy rate of 78%

by admin
ComoNexT, the academy restarts with an occupancy rate of 78%

Those who want to work in the manufacturing sector will be able to apply to the ComoNExT manufacturing academy which will start again in January and which will be carried out in partnership with Umana, Comau and Enaip Net. The peculiarity of the academy is the high employment rate of those who attend it: in 2022 in fact it reached 78%. Among the disciplines in which those selected to attend it will strengthen their skills (how to apply are indicated at the link: www.manufacturingacademy.it) there are automation, information technology, the internet of things, robotics, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, augmented reality, predictive maintenance. Two profiles will be trained, namely that of Robotic Systems 4.0 Programmer and that of Robotic Systems 4.0 Maintenance Technician. Both will be held in the robotic classrooms of the Innovation Hub ComoNExT in Lomazzo in the province of Como and are aimed at high school graduates (also with a third year professional school qualification) and university graduates. For those who are unemployed and unemployed, participation in the courses is free, with costs covered by inter-professional funds.

The project and the mismatch

The Manufacturing academy project was created to counter the phenomenon of school-work mismatch, as Stefano Soliano, general manager of ComoNExT and managing director of C.NEXT explains: «The lack of matching between demand and supply of skills is still a central issue for the country which risks slowing down its recovery – explains the manager -. The ComoNExT Manufacturing Academy was created to contribute to overcoming this gap with a view to relaunching collaboration between important private subjects, capable of acting on the misalignment between the profiles sought by companies and the training of young people. In particular, we have found the involvement of entrepreneurs in ComoNExT and of companies at the same time to be a winning one, facilitating the meeting between them and the young talents. Furthermore – added Soliano – thanks also to the birth of the newco C.NEXT which extends the ComoNExT model to other territories, the positive results of the experience started this year will be able to consolidate and further develop in the 2023 edition».

See also  Tesla's May sales "accidentally accelerated"?No worries but far-sighted

The 2022 trial

The launch of the new edition of the academy also leverages the results obtained in the 2022 trial when 6 courses were held, each lasting 240 hours, which trained 83 people (from 12 to 15 kids per class): 78% they were already hired at the end of the course. The goal is to bridge the gap between companies’ demand for 4.0 skills and the availability of suitable professional profiles. The training of the first profile, that of Robotic Systems 4.0 Programmer, involves six steps, starting with the introduction to Industry 4.0, which is followed by sessions on Programming industrial robots, Python, PLC logics, Fieldbus (communication from , PLC and external environments) and Practical cases. The second course, that of the Robotic Systems Maintenance Technician 4.0, includes the section dedicated to the Programming of industrial robots, and those that focus on Troubleshooting, Mechanical Maintenance, Electrical Maintenance and Practical Cases. Traditional frontal lessons will be alternated with activities in laboratories equipped with Comau robotic islands. Those who pass the final tests will receive the internationally recognized Comau Certificate.

Find out more

You may also like

UniCredit launches the new 100% Protected Cash Collect...

Longi Green Energy: It is only a matter...

Wall Street: futures up, there is the assistance...

CIVIC Brand Night Burning Engine kicks off the...

Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real...

Webuild wins 2.4 billion euro contract for maxi...

The price of domestic live pigs has fallen...

Giorgetti: ‘ugly beast’ inflation and rate hikes require...

Fundamentals still have no obvious drive to narrow...

Leonardo delivers the first AW1 helicopter. Signed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy