Home » Compagnia dei Caribbean, Palladio Holding drops below 5%
Business

Compagnia dei Caribbean, Palladio Holding drops below 5%

by admin
Compagnia dei Caribbean, Palladio Holding drops below 5%

Compagnia dei Caribbean, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the importation, development, brand building and distribution of premium and ultra-premium spirits, wines and soft drinks, communicated that the shareholder Palladio Holdingindependent holding company with permanent capital and medium-long term strategic partner, has reduced its stake in the company’s share capital below the 5% threshold.

(Ticker)

See also  Yi Gang unexpectedly re-elected Xi Jinping's confidants resigned Ding Xuexiang and Li Qiang may take up new positions | Xi Jinping | Ding Xuexiang | Zhu Hexin | CITIC Bank | Financial Stability |

You may also like

“Temu is trash”: This is how German influencers...

Military flight saves her life: two-day-old baby treated...

Lei Jun Teases “One More Little Thing” in...

Example Danone and Carlsberg – Kremlin nationalizes companies...

Pnrr: Mef, interventions financed with 2.4 billion Fund...

Anyone who criticizes chip subsidies fails to recognize...

China’s Three-Year Action Plan to Boost Rural Commerce...

Exor buys 15% of Philips, leader in health...

Use these commands to find “phenomenal” stocks with...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 14th. Weak EU price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy