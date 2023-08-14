Compagnia dei Caribbean, Palladio Holding drops below 5%

Compagnia dei Caribbean, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the importation, development, brand building and distribution of premium and ultra-premium spirits, wines and soft drinks, communicated that the shareholder Palladio Holdingindependent holding company with permanent capital and medium-long term strategic partner, has reduced its stake in the company’s share capital below the 5% threshold.

(Ticker)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

