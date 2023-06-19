Companies are increasingly looking for interim managers

Companies are increasingly looking for temporary managers – the President of the Rheintal association says: “The shortest mandate was two months”

The latest Heuse study on interim management in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) finds an increasing demand. Götz Dittmar is the new President of the Rheintal Interim Manager Association and he is an interim manager by conviction.

In the first few days of their new engagement, interim managers obtain as complete an overview as possible.

Bild: Getty

The Association of Rheintaler Interim Managers (VRIM) is a professional association of self-employed interim managers along the Alpine Rhine and adjacent areas. The members from Liechtenstein, Eastern Switzerland, Vorarlberg and Southern Germany are experienced managers with special skills and knowledge and are entrepreneurs themselves. Götz Dittmar took over the office of President from founding President Kurt Schädler in the spring. His motto is: «Success has three letters: DO». The association is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with an event on September 22 at the Hotel Firmament in Rankweil. Only those who have at least 15 years of professional experience, have held management positions for several years and can show successful reference mandates are admitted to the association.

