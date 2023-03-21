.

Berlin (German news agency) – Energy companies providing basic services are expected to receive 3.3 billion euros from the state in 2023 due to the price brakes on electricity and gas. This is reported by “Bild” (Wednesday edition), citing forecasts by the comparison portal Verivox and the Federal Association of Consumers.

According to this, the average electricity tariff is currently 44.4 cents per kilowatt hour. With gas it is 16.1 cents per kilowatt hour. As a result, the state has added an average of 457 euros for gas and 109 euros for electricity per household so far. Andreas Jung, deputy CDU chairman, said to “Bild”: “If black sheep among the utilities earn a golden nose with the price brake, it’s a case for the cartel office: If price increases are not offset by increased costs, action must be taken. Improvement of balance sheets at the expense of taxpayers and at the expense of consumers must be prevented” Thomas Engelke from the Federation of Consumer Organizations said: “3.3 billion euros is a hell of a lot of money for the state. We expect the Federal Cartel Office to check providers and ban abuse. ” Additional profits would have to be ruled out, according to Engelke. “Companies are obliged to prove this to the Federal Cartel Office.”

