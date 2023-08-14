Home » Companies expect higher wages for 2024
Companies expect higher wages for 2024

Companies expect higher wages for 2024

Companies in Switzerland do not expect wages to rise significantly any time soon. According to a wage survey by the economic research institute KOF, there should be a zero round in the next twelve months, adjusted for inflation, if at all.

The companies expect a zero round.Image: KEYSTONE

Specifically, the companies are assuming an average wage increase of 2 percent over the course of the next year. At the same time, the companies surveyed expect inflation to be over 2 percent. Consequently, real wages should not rise or even fall. This means that wage expectations have weakened slightly compared to earlier surveys, according to the study published on Monday.

In July, as part of the quarterly economic survey, the KOF asked almost 9,000 companies in the private sector about their wage expectations and, according to the information, received answers from around 4,500 companies. (sda/awp)

