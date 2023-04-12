Gym chains have come through the corona pandemic much better than individual providers. photo

Whether FitX, clever fit or the McFit mother RSG: Chains were able to absorb the financial consequences of the pandemic for the fitness industry much better than individual providers.

Gym chains have come through the corona pandemic much better than individual providers. With a turnover of 2.2 billion euros last year, they have already reached their pre-pandemic level again, as the management consultancy Deloitte announced on Wednesday. The chains’ market share increased by 4 points to 44.9 percent. Individual providers and small fitness studios, on the other hand, lost market share.

“While there were comparatively many business closures and insolvencies in the individual segment, several chain companies have continued their expansion,” says Stefan Ludwig, partner and head of the sports business group at Deloitte. The chains could have cushioned the consequences of the pandemic much better thanks to a partially more favorable financial situation.

The chains are even stronger when it comes to members: According to Deloitte, they make up around 58 percent of the 10.3 million fitness studio members. The largest providers are the McFit mother RSG with 1.2 million, FitX with around 842,000 and clever fit with around 798,000 members.

Overall, most gyms have become more expensive. According to the study, the average monthly contribution was 44.86 euros last year – 6.5 percent more than in 2021.

As the industry association DSSV announced in March, after the Corona hole, German fitness studios made a huge leap in sales from 122.7 percent to 4.9 billion euros last year. However, the number of members is still around 1.4 million below the figure for 2019. The Fibo fitness fair starts in Cologne on Thursday. It lasts until Sunday.

dpa