Companies: more data, more business. Crucial analysis to compete on the market

Companies: more data, more business. Crucial analysis to compete on the market

Performance management, manage financial data to improve business strategies

More data, more information. To remain competitive in the market and grow sustainably, companies need data that help them analyze their own performance and plan future development strategies. However, managing such a large amount of information is not easy, especially when it comes to large organizations.

Thanks to the poor financial literacy of branches and peripheral finance teams, there are many companies, especially if managed from a group perspective, which struggle to acquire the data needed for consolidation reporting, planning and budgeting.

In fact, as the company grows, so does the management complexity. In acquisition processes, source data systems and accounting rules are often different for each production reality and, close to monthly or quarterly deadlines, the time factor amplifies the difficulty of finding data. Even in the absence of sudden growth, business models change over time and with them the operational and financial data needed to measure those models.

To orient yourself in an increasingly less predictable scenario, every organization needs to have detailed and updated information on the performance of company departments and to be able to analyze it quickly and easily. This is why the interest of organizations in Enterprise or Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions is increasing, consisting of a single application which brings together all the data, planning and documents functional to monitoring and managing lines of business.

