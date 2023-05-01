Companies see a major threat in the climate crisis

14
More than a quarter (28 percent) of Austrian company bosses assume that their company will be severely or very severely affected by the effects of climate change in the next five years. They anticipate that climate change will result in significant financial losses. Only nine percent of those surveyed say they will be only slightly affected by the impact.
