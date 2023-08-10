Companies: The majority of companies rate Germany as a location increasingly negatively

economy company

The majority of companies rate Germany as a location increasingly negatively

Status: 09.08.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

A management consultant commented on the results of the survey (symbol image) that production sites are currently being reorganized around the world.

Source: dpa

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

From the point of view of many companies, Germany has become less attractive as a business location in the past two years. Bad grades are given for bureaucracy, a shortage of skilled workers and the availability of energy. Asia in particular could be the winner.

According to many companies, Germany as a business location has developed negatively in the past two years. A good quarter is considering relocating its production, according to a survey by the market research institute Kantar Public among 150 German companies on Wednesday. The majority of companies (61 percent) consider Germany to be “less attractive” (46 percent) or “not attractive” (15 percent) as a business location. The average grade of the manufacturing companies for the industrial location is therefore “three minus” (3.3). The worst grades were given for energy prices and availability (4.0), regulation and bureaucracy (4.0) and the availability of skilled workers (3.9).

Overall, a majority of companies plan to continue growing. 55 percent want to set up and expand further production capacities. However, 26 percent are considering relocating capacities and 22 percent primarily want to consolidate their production sites. This applies above all to larger companies with more than 1000 employees, as the survey commissioned by the management consultancy FTI-Andersch shows.

also read

When it comes to expanding production, almost two-thirds of companies think of foreign locations, above all in Asia (37 percent, of which China 15 percent), Eastern Europe (36 percent), Western and Central Europe (31 percent) and North and Central America (27 percent , including USA 16 percent).

When it comes to larger companies, the majority think of Asia (54 percent), half of them (50 percent) think of Eastern Europe and 40 percent think of North, Central and South America. Companies that are already planning are moving towards Asia (40 percent – 15 percent China), Eastern or Western Europe (35 percent) or North, Central and South America (32 percent – 21 percent USA). However, 40 percent also want to expand their production in Germany.

also read

“What we are seeing here is a major reorganization of production sites and networks worldwide,” said Christian Säuberlich, senior partner and spokesman for the board of FTI-Andersch. Countries like the USA have managed to further increase their own attractiveness as an investment location through indirect subsidies (Inflation Reduction Act) or China through targeted promotion of foreign investments. “For many German companies it is a business necessity to diversify even more in the future and to invest internationally if they want to survive in global competition.”

also read

Every second company surveyed considers China to be an attractive location – now and in the years to come. The federal government recently presented its own China strategy for the first time. This assesses the People’s Republic much more critically than before. Companies are asked to reduce their risks in China business. Nevertheless, the will to cooperate is emphasized.

In the second quarter, the opinion research company Kantar surveyed 150 companies specializing in automotive suppliers, mechanical and plant engineering, and consumer goods. According to the information, the turnover of the companies was at least 50 million euros, around a third of the companies surveyed generated 500 million euros. The percentages were weighted based on their share in manufacturing.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

