Home Business Companies – the number of energy consultations is increasing significantly
Business

Companies – the number of energy consultations is increasing significantly

by admin
Companies – the number of energy consultations is increasing significantly

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The plans of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) to ban the installation of oil and gas heating systems from 2024 are apparently causing great uncertainty among the population. Many consumers are concerned, said the head of the Federal Consumer Association (VZBV), Ramona Pop, the “Handelsblatt”.

In the first two months of the current year, consumption centers nationwide recorded a significant increase in energy advice. This is shown by data from the VZBV, which the newspaper reports on. The association has registered a total of 41,530 consultations since the beginning of the year, which corresponds to an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period last year (31,372 consultations). The VZBV announced that the main topics of the discussions with experts were renewable energies and heating technology, followed by structural heat protection and funding programs.

This continues the upward trend in energy consulting. Last year, 280,000 citizens nationwide sought the advice of consumer advocates. This corresponds to an increase of 57 percent compared to 2021 (178,000 consultations). Although Pop generally welcomed Habeck’s plans, she also warned of the costs.

“Especially for heat pumps, the investment costs are currently extremely high.” Therefore, households with low, but also with medium-income should be “sufficiently” supported when replacing the heating system.

HOME PAGE

See also  European Central Bank raises euro zone economic growth and inflation expectations-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Corruption affair at Mercedes: Ten supplier locations searched

Yet another unforgivable gaffe by Christine Lagarde that...

Enterprise-level Azure OpenAI GPT-4 (International Preview) service released...

Greenpeace: The transport minister’s road plans will cost...

Trump’s plan: get arrested live worldwide to take...

The Rock Trading, the troubles don’t end: hole...

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Return of...

Bonus stop at CS – The bankers are...

Pension simulations, the Uil alarm: “A gross monthly...

US Federal Reserve sees inflation as the greatest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy