.

Berlin (German news agency) – The plans of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) to ban the installation of oil and gas heating systems from 2024 are apparently causing great uncertainty among the population. Many consumers are concerned, said the head of the Federal Consumer Association (VZBV), Ramona Pop, the “Handelsblatt”.

In the first two months of the current year, consumption centers nationwide recorded a significant increase in energy advice. This is shown by data from the VZBV, which the newspaper reports on. The association has registered a total of 41,530 consultations since the beginning of the year, which corresponds to an increase of 32 percent compared to the same period last year (31,372 consultations). The VZBV announced that the main topics of the discussions with experts were renewable energies and heating technology, followed by structural heat protection and funding programs.

This continues the upward trend in energy consulting. Last year, 280,000 citizens nationwide sought the advice of consumer advocates. This corresponds to an increase of 57 percent compared to 2021 (178,000 consultations). Although Pop generally welcomed Habeck’s plans, she also warned of the costs.

“Especially for heat pumps, the investment costs are currently extremely high.” Therefore, households with low, but also with medium-income should be “sufficiently” supported when replacing the heating system.

HOME PAGE