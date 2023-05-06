Companies use crises for more profit

Attention, inflation of excuses! How companies use the crises to push prices and profits – you can do that Everything has become more expensive – not always for fair reasons. There are ways out, one is still healthy.

It’s gradually improving. Prices again rose less sharply in April. Compared to the previous year, it was still 2.6 percent – and thus significantly less than the 3.5 percent at the peak of the current wave of inflation. So is everything okay?