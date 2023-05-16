Home » Company car calculator 2023: Calculate monetary benefits
Company car calculator 2023: Calculate monetary benefits

Company car calculator 2023: Calculate monetary benefits

Company car calculator: Company cars usually represent a monetary advantage for the employee.
A company car is a benefit in kind provided by the employer and supplements the employee’s income. This results in a monetary advantage that has to be taxed differently depending on the individual case. With the company car calculator you can easily calculate how high the monetary benefit is.

Do I have to pay tax on my monetary benefit from the company car?

As a rule, the private use of a company car is subject to tax. A flat rate of one percent of the list price of the vehicle is taxed. If you keep a logbook, you can deduct business trips for tax purposes. For journeys between home and work, a flat rate of 0.03 percent of the gross list price per kilometer is taxed. Among other things, the personal contribution to the company car and a flat-rate tax assumption of the monetary benefit by the employer are deductible.

How high is the tax on e-cars and hybrids?

E-Autos on the other hand, only have to be taxed at 0.25 percent of the list price as long as the purchase price of the vehicle is less than 60,000 euros. For vehicles that are above that, 0.5 percent are due.

For plug-in hybrids, 0.5 percent applies if the purely electric range of the vehicles is at least 60 kilometers. In addition, carbon dioxide emissions must not exceed 50 grams per kilometer. If no domestic list price can be determined, this is estimated on the basis of the importers’ selling prices.

When is a company car not a pecuniary benefit?

The Federal Ministry of Finance decided in March 2022 that company cars do not represent a pecuniary benefit if the vehicle is only available to the employee for on-call times.

What is the logbook method?

The logbook method is a way of determining the operational portion of the costs of a motor vehicle that is used both privately and for business purposes. With this method you have to document all trips in the logbook and clean between them business trips, private trips, Journeys between home and place of work as well as family home trips differentiate. You also have to take into account the actual cost of the vehicle and depreciation. In order for the logbook to be recognized, certain mandatory information such as Datum, Mileage, holiday destination, purpose of travel and more information will be included. There are electronic and tax office-secure logbooks, but if in doubt you should consult a tax advisor.

With the company car calculator you can calculate the monetary benefit:

