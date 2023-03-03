Company cars usually represent a monetary advantage for the employee. miniseries via Getty Images

A company car is a benefit in kind provided by the employer and supplements the employee’s income. This results in a monetary advantage that has to be taxed differently depending on the individual case.

Do I have to pay tax on my monetary benefit from the company car?

As a rule, the private use of a company car is subject to tax. A flat rate of one percent of the list price of the vehicle is taxed. If you keep a logbook, you can deduct business trips for tax purposes. For journeys between home and work, a flat rate of 0.03 percent of the gross list price per kilometer is taxed. Among other things, the personal contribution to the company car and a flat-rate tax assumption of the monetary benefit by the employer are deductible.

How high is the tax on e-cars and hybrids?

E-cars, on the other hand, only have to be taxed at 0.25 percent of the list price as long as the purchase price of the vehicle is less than 60,000 euros. For vehicles that are above that, 0.5 percent are due.

For plug-in hybrids, 0.5 percent applies if the purely electric range of the vehicles is at least 60 kilometers. In addition, carbon dioxide emissions must not exceed 50 grams per kilometer. If no domestic list price can be determined, this is estimated on the basis of the importers’ selling prices.

When is a company car not a monetary benefit?

In March 2022, the Federal Ministry of Finance stipulated that company cars do not represent a pecuniary advantage if the vehicle is only available to the employee for on-call times.

Disclaimer: No guarantee is given for the correctness of the results.

kh