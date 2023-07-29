Company car: Harmful to the climate and antisocial? This argument speaks against it

A top politician without a company car? It does exist. The State Secretaries Udo Philipp and Sven Giegold from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Hamburg’s Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks are such exceptions – even among their party colleagues in the Greens, as a survey by the German Environmental Aid shows. On the other hand, the 254 other government members surveyed in the federal and state governments do not want to do without a car. Neither do hundreds of thousands of Germans.

Irrespective of their own usage behavior, politicians keep arguing about company cars and their taxation. Some see the current rules as a privilege for employees who earn well anyway, and a climate-damaging one at that. But there is also a completely different point of view.

