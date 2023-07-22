Company car: SPD and Greens want to make combustion engines less attractive

Economy company car regulation

SPD and Greens want to make combustion engine company cars less attractive

Companies usually lease several vehicles of the same type as company cars

With the help of a changed company car regulation, electric vehicles are to be made more attractive for companies. This should also boost the used car market for e-cars. However, the governing coalition does not agree on this point.

The SPD and the Greens want to make company cars with internal combustion engines less attractive than electric vehicles. “Our goal is a greater spread in the rates for flat-rate taxation,” said Michael Schrodi, spokesman for financial policy for the SPD parliamentary group, to WELT AM SONNTAG.

“For company cars with a combustion engine, we want to turn the one percent rule into a 1.2 percent rule. This also serves to reduce subsidies. For e-cars, the credit rate remains unchanged at 0.25 and 0.5 percent.” Schrodi justified the proposal for a greater spread, among other things, with the lack of a used car market for e-cars to date.

“Changed company car taxation is an important tool so that in three to five years more electric vehicles will come onto the used car market at affordable prices,” said Schrodi. So far, these have been missing, which is why people with small and medium-sized incomes in particular can hardly avoid a car with a combustion engine.

The Greens are also aiming for a change in company car taxation in favor of electric vehicles. “We Greens want to guarantee fair taxation and can imagine, for example, dividing company cars into different classes according to the level of CO₂ emissions,” Sascha Müller, the member of the Bundestag responsible for the topic, told WELT AM SONNTAG.

Müller did not yet want to commit himself to the number of possible classes and the percentages that apply to them. That is a question of negotiations, which he expects in the course of the upcoming budget deliberations in autumn.

The Greens are expressly not striving to abolish the flat-rate taxation, said Müller. It is the simpler procedure compared to the logbook. “But de facto it is still a climate-damaging subsidy, because the rule tempts you to drive more privately and with a larger vehicle,” he said.

FDP against preference for electric cars

The FDP, on the other hand, rejects a stronger preference for company cars with electric drives. “Neither in the coalition agreement nor in the cabinet agreement on the federal budget is there a unilateral subsidy for the purchase of e-cars,” said Markus Herbrand, financial policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group.

The high number of registrations for electric cars and the long waiting times for the ordered vehicles did not give the impression that additional state stimulation would make sense. He advocated that “we hold back on making changes to the unbureaucratic company car taxation”.

For the private use of the company car, employees must pay tax on the non-cash benefit. You can either keep a logbook for this or opt for a flat-rate tax deduction.

One percent of the purchase price of the vehicle must be taxed per month as a non-cash benefit. High-priced electric cars and hybrid vehicles are already given special support today, in that they are only included in the calculation at 0.5 percent of their gross list price, and electric vehicles with a list price of less than 40,000 euros only at 0.25 percent.

