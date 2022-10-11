Listen to the audio version of the article

“Here’s the form to sign, it’s all right, thank you very much.” Then, the eye falls on the last item, that of the total: 1,600 euros! And the fainting starts.

Here is an imaginary scene, but very close to the real of what often happens, when the company car is returned at the end of the rental. But how is it possible to have to pay a lot, when the car was well maintained, perhaps not in a maniacal way but in normal conditions of use?

First of all it depends on the contract and the rental company, but generally all inspectors are fussy because on the minimum deductibles and damages, paid in gold, there are plenty of gains, to the detriment of the user who faces the real psychodrama of the redelivery.

On the one hand, there are Nlt service providers who impose contracts and rules of use that appear to be drawn up by a detailing expert and demand that the car be returned like new. They know very well that this is not materially possible and speculate on the micro-damage from gravel (those holes in the hood), on the slight impacts between the rim of the rim and a sidewalk too high for tires that are too low or on the small door given by the classic idiot who parks at the supermarket flush with our car even if there is space for the Star Trek Enterprise.

On the other hand there are, it must be said, drivers who have no respect for things and the sensitivity to understand that not washing the car, cleaning the interior and mistreating the car by producing scratches and dents means reducing the value of the car and its resellability.