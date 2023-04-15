.

Bonn (German news agency) – According to its own statements, the Federal Cartel Office is making progress with the investigations against energy suppliers in connection with the abuse control for price brakes. “It is anything but trivial to find the black sheep among thousands of suppliers with a wide variety of tariffs. But we are making very good progress,” said Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“We have already started to implement the ban on abuse. In particular, the planning of specific investigative measures is already well advanced,” said Mundt. According to the authority, the Cartel Office has received “a clear four-digit number” of complaints from citizens about energy prices since the end of 2022.

HOME PAGE