Company – Deutsche Bahn: EVG minimum wage requirement met

In the collective bargaining dispute with the railway and transport union (EVG), Deutsche Bahn says it has met the minimum wage requirement. DB HR Director Martin Seiler said on Thursday evening that DB and EVG had ‘discussed the subject of the minimum wage’ ‘in intensive talks’ until late in the evening. In doing so, DB promised EVG that it would comply with the request it made on February 7, namely the depiction of the statutory minimum wage plus a pay increase.

In the collective bargaining dispute with the railway and transport union (EVG), Deutsche Bahn says it has met the minimum wage requirement. DB HR director Martin Seiler explained that DB and EVG had “discussed the issue of the minimum wage in intensive talks” until late Thursday evening. “We have met the minimum wage requirement. Now the EVG has its say,” said Seiler. The EVG must now keep its promise and cancel the 50-hour warning strike.

Deutsche Bahn announced that DB had promised the EVG that it would meet the demand it had made, namely the depiction of the statutory minimum wage plus an increase in wages. The further structuring of the wage increases that have yet to be agreed is now the subject of wage negotiations.

The DB’s commitment means that from the first day of the collective bargaining agreement, all pay tables will show twelve euros, explained the DB HR director. No salary table will contain less than the statutory minimum wage of twelve euros. In addition, it was made clear that there would be no “cap” of 13 euros, “because the current offer is already 13.20 euros”.

In the collective bargaining conflict, one of the EVG’s central demands is that the statutory minimum wage of twelve euros be laid down in the collective agreement as the basis on which the demands are based. Because around 2,000 employees who benefit directly from the minimum wage increase would otherwise hardly benefit from salary increases.

In order to increase the pressure on employers, the EVG has called for a nationwide strike, which is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday evening and end at midnight on Wednesday night. The Deutsche Bahn is therefore completely discontinuing long-distance traffic.

Secretary of State for Transport Michael Theurer (FDP), who is also the Federal Government Commissioner for Rail Transport, appealed to the collective bargaining partners to “avoid traffic chaos”. “The collective bargaining conflict should not be at the expense of the population,” Theurer told the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” (Friday edition). All sides are “requested to act according to their responsibility”.

In order to keep the restrictions as low as possible, Deutsche Bahn and the local transport companies would now have to take “appropriate precautions at an early stage”, Theurer demanded. The infrastructure is central “for the functionality of our economy”.

Left faction leader Dietmar Bartsch meanwhile blamed the Deutsche Bahn board of directors and the federal government for the escalating collective bargaining conflict. “Astronomical bonuses for management and strikes for customers because the board of directors is fighting the legitimate demands of their employees in a defensive battle. That is unacceptable,” said Bartsch to the editorial network Germany (RND / Friday editions).

It was “a tangible scandal that numerous employees at the railways only earn bonuses above the statutory minimum wage,” continued to criticize Bartsch. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) must ensure that the remuneration system for the railway board is “turned upside down”. Bonuses should only flow if the train runs safely, cleanly and punctually “and all employees earn comfortably,” demanded Bartsch.

HOME PAGE